Clear

Man charged in connection with deaths of two Chicago officers who were struck by train

A Chicago man has been charged with weapons offenses in connection with the deaths of two Chicago police off...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 8:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Chicago man has been charged with weapons offenses in connection with the deaths of two Chicago police officers who were struck by a train as they chased him.

Edward Brown, a 24-year-old South Side resident, faces a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, Chicago police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Chicago

Chicago police department

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Illinois

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

Misc organizations

North America

Policing and police forces

The Americas

United States

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Rail transportation

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

The two officers responded Monday to a shots-fired call -- issued after a ShotSpotter sensor detected gunfire on the city's South Side -- and followed Brown, who ran onto the train tracks, Chicago police said. A passing metro train struck and killed the officers, authorities said.

Brown was taken into custody that day after he was seen firing a gun in the area, Chicago police said.

Body camera audio indicates that officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were aware of a northbound train in the area during the chase, but they did not realize a southbound train was approaching, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The noise from the northbound train apparently masked the sound coming from the other train, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. There's no indication the officers saw the southbound train before it struck them, he said. It was traveling at 60 to 70 mph.

The two died instantly, police said.

Gary, 31, had been on the force 18 months. Marmolejo, 37, joined the department 2½ years ago, Johnson said.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, according to the Cook County State's Attorney Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events