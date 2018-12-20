Clear

Living while black

It's happened yet again.An African-American man in suburban Cleveland says a bank teller ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 1:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 1:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's happened yet again.

An African-American man in suburban Cleveland says a bank teller called police on him this month when he tried to cash a check from his employer. Although the man didn't explicitly cry "racial profiling," many observers see the incident as another in a dispiriting and all-too-familiar series.

African Americans

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Demographic groups

Law enforcement

Minority and ethnic groups

Policing and police forces

Population and demographics

Society

In 2018, police across the United States have been urged to investigate black people for doing all kinds of daily, mundane, noncriminal activities.

This year alone, police have been called on African-Americans for:

Operating a lemonade store

Golfing too slowly

Waiting for a friend at Starbucks

Barbecuing at a park

Working out at a gym

Campaigning door to door

Moving into an apartment

Mowing the wrong lawn

Shopping for prom clothes

Napping in a university common room

Asking for directions

Not waving while leaving an Airbnb

Redeeming a coupon

Selling bottled water on a sidewalk

Eating lunch on a college campus

Riding in a car with a white grandmother

Babysitting two white children

Wearing a backpack that brushed against a woman

Working as a home inspector

Working as a firefighter

Helping a homeless man

Delivering newspapers

Swimming in a pool

Shopping while pregnant

Driving with leaves on a car

And these are just the incidents that CNN has reported. There are no doubt many others.

"It was highly embarrassing," the Cleveland man told reporters. "The person who made that phone call ... I feel as though they were judging."

A review of news headlines this year shows that police were also called on other people of color. But it seemed to happen most often to black people: black people just going about their business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events