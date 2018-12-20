Clear

Michelle Obama on leaving WH: 'Bye, Felicia'

Michelle Obama reveals what was going through her mind as she left the White House on President Trump's inauguration day. CNN's Jeanne Moos has the story.

Former first lady Michelle Obama said that as she bid farewell to the White House after President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, one thought was clear: "Bye, Felicia!"

Obama's remark -- a phrase borrowed from Ice Cube's 1995 film "Friday" that is used to smugly dismiss a person or situation -- came during an interview with NBC's Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" late Tuesday. As Fallon showed the former first lady a photo of her and former President Barack Obama waving just before departing on the president's plane, he asked her to "walk me through" what was going through her mind in that moment.

"Bye, Felicia!" Obama quipped, causing both Fallon and the audience to burst into laughter. The show's band, "The Roots," sounded off a rimshot.

"Is that what was going through your mind?" Fallon asked

"A lot was going on that day," Obama replied. "That was a day."

For Obama, this wasn't the first time she publicly used the phrase to describe her feelings that day. In November, she told Oprah during an event for her memoir "Becoming" that she felt like saying it, according to People magazine.

In the nearly two years since leaving the White House, the former first lady has revealed other tidbits about her mood that day in January 2017, including that she "stopped even trying to smile" during Trump's inauguration.


