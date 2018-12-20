Clear

US says asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that individuals entering the US illegally or entering without proper documentation and seek asylum will be sent to Mexico to wait for the duration of their US immigration proceedings.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, individuals entering illegally or without proper documentation "trying to enter the US to claim asylum will no longer be released into our country, where they often disappear before a court can determine their claim's merits."

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

Kirstjen Nielsen

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Political asylum

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

International relations and national security

They will instead "be processed by DHS and given a 'Notice to Appear' for their immigration court hearing."

Nielsen said they will be sent to Mexico to wait, vowing "'Catch and release' will be replaced with 'catch and return.'"

Nielsen is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee later Thursday.

Nielsen said "They will have to wait for approval to come into the United States. If they are granted asylum by a U.S. judge, they will be welcomed into America. If they are not, they will be removed to their home countries."

She said the US expects "affected migrants will receive humanitarian visas to stay on Mexican soil, they will be given the ability to apply for work, and be given other protections while they await a US legal determination."

The US, she said, is taking this step in an effort to reduce illegal border crossings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
A cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. After some light rain overnight, we are waking up to cloudy skies this morning and will stick around throughout the day. Our winds have now been picking up from the northwest and will continue throughout your Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events