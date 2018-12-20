(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will not sign the current Senate-passed funding measure that would avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday.
Related Content
- URGENT - Trump won't sign current funding bill, Ryan says
- URGENT -
- URGENT -
- Ryan: Trump won't sign without border security
- Trump torpedoes funding bill over border wall funding
- URGENT - House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election
- URGENT - House conservatives prep own DACA bill
- Trump likely to sign tax bill Friday
- Trump signs bill ending shutdown, official says
- Trump signs spending bill, blasts Congress
Scroll for more content...