Quickly catch up on the day's news

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump torpedoed a deal to avoid a holiday government shutdown Thursday, over concerns that the stop-gap measure doesn't include funds for his long-promised border wall.

-- Republican Sen. Bob Corker laughed as he described Trump's refusal to sign the Senate stop-gap motion. When asked about what happens next Corker told a reporter, "I don't know. Y'all have fun. I'm getting ready to drive to Chattanooga."

-- The UK's second-biggest airport has been closed since last night because of illegal drone activity. Here's why drones pose a risk.

-- Advertisers are continuing to boycott Tucker Carlson's show in Fox News after the host said that mass immigration "makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided."

-- A German policeman was found guilty of sexual assault for removing a condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of his partner.

-- A same-sex couple says a religious freedom law made it harder for them to adopt -- and 8 others states have ones like it.

-- Two active shooter drills were scheduled at an air force base. Then an injured jogger came on the scene. That's when the chaos began.

-- Woah, woah, woah. Hit Netflix movie "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is officially getting a sequel.

Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
