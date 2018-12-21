Criticized by the Right, Trump might force govt shutdown over wall funding

Today is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. And as a bonus, we'll be getting a full moon and a meteor shower this weekend, too. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. James Mattis

The US Secretary of Defense has resigned in the wake of President Trump's surprise announcement about the withdrawal of US forces from Syria. And his resignation letter -- wow, it is a doozy. The respectful missive rejects key tenets of Trump's worldview, including his "America First" approach to diplomacy. Mattis also writes that the US must be "unambiguous" in dealing with adversaries like China and Russia and that the President should have a defense chief who shares his views.

Mattis' unexpected exit has thrown Washington for a serious loop. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner called the situation "scary" and said Mattis was an "an island of stability" on Trump's team. Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio bemoaned the development, saying, "This chaos, both foreign and domestic, is putting America in danger and must stop immediately." In related news, it looks like the US military has been ordered to withdraw half its troops -- some 7,000 service members -- from Afghanistan. Trump apparently gave the order at the same time he ordered the Syria withdrawal.

2. Government shutdown

So, it looks like we may well be headed for a partial government shutdown. President Trump said he'd refuse to sign that short-term spending bill the Senate passed Wednesday because it didn't include $5 billion for a border wall. So, the House scrambled and late yesterday passed a bill with the $5 billion. However, that bill will probably be DOA in the Senate because of the serious difference of opinion on the border wall money (and senators of both parties were miffed by Trump's ultimatum.)

So, what would a partial government shutdown look like, just a few days before Christmas? The disruption would be minimal, because 75% of government activities are already funded. But more than 420,000 government workers would be expected to work with suspended pay, including law enforcement and correctional officers. All these budget worries have affected the already-sinking markets: The Dow dipped below 23,000 yesterday, its lowest point since October 2017.

3. Gatwick Airport

The UK's second-busiest airport is open again after it closed for 32 hours due to a group of lingering drones. But the problems are far from over for stranded and delayed holiday travelers. About 110,000 passengers and 760 flights were affected, and it looks like most people won't get compensated for cancelled or delayed flights since two days of drone chaos is probably an "an extraordinary circumstance" that exempts airlines from paying out. The big questions now are: Who was flying those drones and why? Sussex Police are investigating. They say the disruption was deliberate but not likely terror-related.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

The long-awaited presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been delayed -- again. The election, now set for December 30, has repeatedly been postponed for some reason or another since 2016. This time, officials blame a warehouse fire this month in the capital of Kinshasa that destroyed 80% of the city's voting machines. Voters are supposed to choose a replacement for President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled for nearly 18 years. At the end of his second term in 2016, Kabila refused to step down and changed the constitution to stay in power. Since then, the extended "election season" has been marred by violence and tension. Further complicating matters is the country's growing Ebola crisis, with at least 560 reported cases.

5. UK illness

A spike in reports of a polio-like illness has caught the attention of health officials in the United Kingdom. Twenty-eight cases of the rare and potentially debilitating condition called acute flaccid paralysis, or AFP, have been reported in England, most since September. The condition causes weakness or paralysis in the limbs and largely affects children. A record number of cases of a similar condition, acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, have been seen this year in the US. Both conditions peak in the fall, and it isn't clear what exactly is causing the record spikes. Experts in both places say the conditions are associated with a viral infection. One of the biggest priorities in the UK is making sure no cases are directly caused by polio, which likely is in the same virus family.

