Clear

READ: Justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to rec...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 8:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse.

Read it here: cnn.com/2018/12/20/politics/read-justice-whitaker-ethics-official/index.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events