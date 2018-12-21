READ: Justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse

Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.

