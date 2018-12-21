Clear

Michelle Obama steps out in boots Carrie Bradshaw would approve of

Former first lady Michelle Obama's book tour ended the year in style.Thursday night, Obama wore thigh...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 8:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama's book tour ended the year in style.

Thursday night, Obama wore thigh-high sequin boots by Balenciaga for the last leg of her 2018 book tour promoting her bestselling memoir "Becoming."

Michelle Obama

Political Figures - US

Celebrities

Sarah Jessica Parker

The shiny gold stiletto boots retail for a whopping $3,900. The gold dress she wore was also from Balenciaga.

The boots stole some attention during her event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where she was interviewed by "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

As a first lady who was conscious of her fashion choices, Obama told Parker that her footwear had no message behind them, and that she simply wore them because she liked them, according to Vox.

"Now, I'm free to do whatever," she told Parker.

"They were just really cute," she said, Vox reported. "I was like, 'Those some nice boots!'"

Obama also told Parker that as first lady she came to realize "fashion does have meaning," and she was aware her clothes were making a statement.

During her time as first lady, Obama mixed designer clothes with more affordable pieces, like from the Gap and J.Crew. She also chose to use her platform to elevate emerging designers of diverse backgrounds and influences.

Obama's stylist in the White House, Meredith Koop, also handled putting together all of her looks for the book tour, according to the New York Times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events