Clear

Arrest warrant issued for man who was part of group trapped in West Virginia mine

When a group of West Virginians were rescued from an abandoned mine last week, authorities hinted they could...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When a group of West Virginians were rescued from an abandoned mine last week, authorities hinted they could face criminal charges.

Now the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for one of the four who entered the sealed mine and ended up being trapped for days. The four were first reported missing December 8.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arrest warrants

Arrests

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Mine safety

Mining accidents

Mining and minerals

North America

Rescue operations

Safety issues and practices

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

West Virginia

Eddie Williams Jr., 43, is being charged with entering without breaking, conspiracy and giving false information to law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Williams was able to emerge from the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek on December 10.

He told authorities three others were trapped in the mine and gave their location, according to the West Virginia governor's office. Kayla Williams, 25, Erica Treadway, 31, and Cody Beverly, 21, were finally rescued two days later -- on December 12 -- and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The three were alert, talking and walking without assistance, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said last week after their rescue.

"It's a miracle they were found alive," Van Meter said.

The sheriff's office said deputies have been searching several locations trying to find Williams since the rescue. It also is continuing an investigation into the other three.

The group was suspected of entering the mine to steal copper, authorities said last week.

The underground mine is inactive and sealed, Contura Energy, whose affiliate Elk Run Coal owns the property, told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events