Clear

The Hong Kong Jockey Championships

At the start of the glitz and glamour that is Hong Kong International Races week is one of the world's most interesting & unique horse racing competitions.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kicking off the Hong Kong International Races week is one of the most intriguing spectacles on the horse racing calendar.

The Longines International Jockeys' Championship is a fierce competition which pits some of the world's best jockeys against one another in front of huge audiences.

Held at Hong Kong's Happy Valley Racecourse, 12 riders earn points by competing in four scintillating races.

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

READ: World's richest horse races -- The top six prize pots in racing

The winner of each race gets 12 points, second place earns six points and the third-place jockey gets three points. As well as competing for the prestige, the overall champion walks away with a cool $102,200 for their efforts.

Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa won the 2018 edition with a total of 34 points.

"It was fantastic, I really enjoy it," he told Winning Post. "You just hope to sit on the right horse because the handicap is so tight."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see how all the action unfolded this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events