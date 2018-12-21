Clear

New video released in Jordan McNair case

New video released by the University of Maryland shows police complaining about how slowly paramedics were moving to treat freshman football player Jordan McNair, who later died after he collapsed from heat stroke at practice.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018
A police officer grew frustrated as medics walked through the University of Maryland to treat football player Jordan McNair days before his death.

"They're moving so f******* slow, it's p******* me off," a policewoman told a fellow officer in reference to paramedics.

Thursday, the school released several videos from surveillance cameras and body cameras worn by first responders showing the response to the May 29 incident.

McNair, who does not appear on the videos, died in June after he fell ill and showed symptoms of heatstroke during an off-season workout at the school's outdoor practice fields.

The videos, obtained by CNN through a public records request, were redacted prior to their release to the media to avoid revealing private medical information, officials said.

Surveillance videos from outside the school's football facility show players and staffers members walking into a building after the workout and an ambulance coming and going.

An independent medical report released in September found several issues with McNair's treatment, including that emergency responders were not given the best directions and that no one was sent outside to meet the ambulances.

The report also notes the school's training staff failed to assess his vital signs, didn't have proper cooling devices and failed to recognize quickly that he was having heat illness.

More than an hour passed before a University of Maryland football trainer called 911 after the 19-year-old offensive lineman showed symptoms of heatstroke, the report said.

Dr. Rod Walters, who submitted the medical report, said he did not make a determination as to whether McNair's death was an accident or due to negligence.

"Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates," the school said Thursday, noting they have shared the footage with McNair's family.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys representing the family.

