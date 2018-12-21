Clear

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cancerous nodules removed from lung

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospit...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospital, the Supreme Court announced.

There is no evidence of any remaining disease, says a court spokesperson, nor is there evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.

Diseases and disorders

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

Politics

Surgery

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

The 85-year-old justice was hospitalized last month after a fall in her office, in which she fractured three ribs.

In 1999, Ginsburg underwent surgery for colorectal cancer, and 10 years later she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.

The senior-most liberal justice, Ginsburg has said that she'll continue to serve on the Supreme Court as long as she's able to do the job.

"I said I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam," Ginsburg said Sunday during an interview following a New York City screening of "On the Basis of Sex," a feature film about her years as a young lawyer.

Read the full statement from the court:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7. According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation. Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events