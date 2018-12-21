Clear

Barack Obama featured on 'Hamilton' remix

Christmas came early for "Hamilton" fans....

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Christmas came early for "Hamilton" fans.

Lin-Manuel Miranda released his final "Hamilton" song as part of his HamilDrops series, and "One Last Time (44 Remix)" features former President Barack Obama.

Alexander Hamilton

Barack Obama

Celebrities

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Political Figures - US

On the track, Obama recites a passage from George Washington's farewell address.

Related: What 'Hamilton' teaches us about standing up for your beliefs

"Though, in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors," Obama is heard saying. "I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion, as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest."

"I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers," Obama says.

The former President was an early endorser of Miranda and his hit musical. The show's cast performed at the White House in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events