Man climbs National Christmas Tree

A man climbed the National Christmas Tree, on the Ellipse by the White House, on Friday evening, US Park Police confirmed.
The first calls came in to police at about 5:45 p.m., Public Information Officer Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told CNN.
Christmas
Holidays and observances
Police and two negotiators arrived at the scene. The man made it about 15 feet up the tree before coming down on his own at about 7 p.m., Delgado said.
The man, whom police did not identify, was not injured but was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, Delgado said.
The pageant area of the park was closed for the remainder of the evening.
