Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person shot, one in custody after shooting Full Story

Congolese boy who traveled to US dies

A Congolese boy who traveled to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face died, the organization who sponsored him said in a statement.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 2:31 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 2:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Congolese boy who traveled to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face died Friday, the organization who sponsored him said in a statement.

The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, created by the former NBA player, said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday that Matadi Sela Petit, 8, died after suffering a rare genetic reaction to anesthesia during surgery.

"Despite the diligent efforts of his medical caregivers, Matadi did not recover and he passed away last night," the statement said.

The Mutombo Foundation sponsored Matadi's trip to the United States. He arrived in Los Angeles on December 12 with his father, CNN affiliate KABC reported.

The founder and director of the Osborne Head and Neck Institute, Dr. Ryan Osborne, performed the surgery, the Mutombo Foundation said.

"We are devastated by the loss of Matadi and our heart goes out to his father, his mother and the rest of his family, and all his old and new friends," the foundation said.

The foundation added Matadi's memory "will inspire us to continue to develop efforts and partnerships to improve the lives of the children of the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

According to KABC, Mutombo met Matadi in Congo. He was treated for cleft palate repair at the hospital the foundation built in the country. However, there were no specialists to treat the tumor growing on the left side of his face.

Mutombo, who was born in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, created his foundation in 1997 with the mission to "improve the health, education, and quality of life of life for the people in the Democratic Republic of Congo," the organization states in its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
A few clouds are expected overnight with a slight chance for a rain/snow shower during the evening hours. Any precipitation that falls will be extremely light. We will clear out by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s. For Sunday, we continue the nice weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events