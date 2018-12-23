Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person shot, one in custody after shooting Full Story

2 arrested over Gatwick airport drone chaos released

Two people arrested over the widespread disruption of flights at London's Gatwick Airport through the illega...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people arrested over the widespread disruption of flights at London's Gatwick Airport through the illegal use of drones have been released without charge on Sunday.

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement: "Both people have fully co-operated with our inquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick."

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Arrests

Aviation security

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Aircraft

Airports

Airports (by name)

Aviation and aerospace industry

Continents and regions

Europe

Gatwick Airport

Northern Europe

Points of interest

Policing and police forces

United Kingdom

Unmanned aircraft

The 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested Saturday in Crawley -- the closest major town to the airport.

"It is important to remember that when people are arrested in an effort to make further inquiries it does not mean that they are guilty of an offense and Sussex Police would not seek to make their identity public," Tingley said.

A number of UK newspapers named the couple.

Gatwick Airport has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the drones that disrupted flights for two days affecting about 150,000 passengers.

The incident revealed how vulnerable the UK airport system is to disruption and even attacks by drones.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Sunday, UK security minister Ben Wallace said al Qaeda, the terror group behind the 9/11 attacks, was plotting to carry out new atrocities against airports and airliners.

The newspaper quoted security sources saying sketches of drones designed to deliver bombs were discovered during a recent terrorist investigation in the US.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
A few clouds are expected overnight with a slight chance for a rain/snow shower during the evening hours. Any precipitation that falls will be extremely light. We will clear out by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s. For Sunday, we continue the nice weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events