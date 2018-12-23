Clear

Order to withdraw US forces from Syria signed

The order to withdraw US forces from Syria has been signed.A US defense official confirmed to CNN tha...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The order to withdraw US forces from Syria has been signed.

A US defense official confirmed to CNN that "the execute order for Syria has been signed," while a second defense official told CNN that outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis signed it.

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Syria

The execute order spells out how and when the withdrawal of US forces from Syria will take place, but the official would not provide any additional operational details. The order begins to pave the way for exactly how and when US troops will be withdrawn from Syria, of which there are currently about 2,600 servicemembers in the country.

The drawdown is expected to begin in the next several weeks and could take several weeks to finish.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
A picture perfect end to the weekend is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect abundantly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Get out and enjoy!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events