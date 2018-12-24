Golfer marks Europe's Ryder Cup win with backside tattoo

A cheeky promise, to be sure, but Thomas Bjorn has indeed followed through on getting ink on his bum.

Europe soundly defeated the US 17½-10½ to win the Ryder Cup in Paris, to which Rory McIlroy said of his captain in the post-match press conference, "There could be a visit to a tattoo parlor coming very soon for Mr. Bjorn."

Continents and regions Europe Golf Golf events Ryder Cup Sports and recreation Sports events Social cultures and lifestyles Society

"It's going to go on a part that only Grace will see," Bjorn said at the time, referring to his girlfriend, Grace Barber.

Well, 12 weeks later, Bjorn has delivered, as the final score has been etched on his rear.

"Told you I would do it," Bjorn said into a video camera that recorded the event. "Merry Christmas."