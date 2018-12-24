Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 4:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

-- In a shortened session, alarmed investors sent US stocks plunging more than 650 points after the Trump administration sent out confusing signals about the economy.

-- Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting secretary of defense, will lead the government's largest and most complex agency with no foreign policy or military experience.

-- At least 373 people have died from a tsunami which struck Indonesia's coastline without warning Saturday night.

-- Israel will hold early elections in April after Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition struggled to govern with a razor-thin majority.

-- Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg says he plans to attend Harvard in fall 2019.

-- LeBron James has apologized for a caption he posted on Instagram that included the phrase "getting that Jewish money."

-- Pete Davidson was spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly show on Saturday, one week after his troubling Instagram post left friends and fans worried for the "SNL" star's health.

-- There may be a partial government shutdown, but that hasn't kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command from tracking Santa's arrival.

A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
