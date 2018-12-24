Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with indecent assault and battery, stemming from an incident that took place at a Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant in 2016, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced Monday.

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The announcement coincides with Spacey posting a bizarre video to YouTube entitled, "Let Me Be Frank." The title is a play on Spacey's former "House of Cards" character, Frank Underwood.

"I know what you want," Spacey says while staying in character as Underwood. "Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honestly, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back."

He also says, "I can promise you this. If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do."

It's unclear if Spacey is referring to the numerous allegations of past sexual misconduct he has been accused of since October 2017. He apologized to actor Anthony Rapp for making a pass at the then 14-year-old some 30 years ago, but said he did not recall the incident.

Netflix fired Spacey in November 2017, following a CNN report in which several current and former members of the "House of Cards" production staff came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. One also accused Spacey of sexual assault. Spacey has never directly responded to the allegations and has remained out of the public eye for more than a year.

His entire YouTube post is in character as Underwood, while Spacey is standing in a kitchen, wearing a Christmas apron and preparing a meal. The character was killed off in the sixth and final season of "House of Cards," which released last month.

