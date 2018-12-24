Clear

Mexican governor and politician husband killed in helicopter crash

The new governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her politician husband were killed Monday in a helicopte...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The new governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her politician husband were killed Monday in a helicopter crash in central Mexico, according to the head of their political party.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also confirmed the deaths on Twitter Monday evening. He offered his condolences to the families of Martha Erika Alonso and husband Rafael Moreno Valle, and vowed a transparent investigation into the cause of the Christmas eve crash.

Accident investigations

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Helicopters

Investigations

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Society

The Americas

Marko Cortes, head of the center-right National Action Party, said via Twitter he was deeply saddened to hear about the accident in which Alonso, Moreno and others were killed.

"We are in mourning," he wrote.

Alonso assumed the governorship of the east-central Mexican state on December 14 after narrowly defeating her opponent. She was the state's first female governor.

Moreno was a senator, and governor of Puebla from 2011 to 2017.

López Obrador had tweeted earlier Monday that he had received information about the crash and was trying to confirm that Alonso and Moreno was on board.

On Twitter Sunday evening, Alonso offered good wishes for the holidays to the families of Puebla and said the coming year could be peaceful and prosperous despite the great challenges facing the state.

López Obrador said via Twitter that his government investigation of the crash will "tell the truth about what happened and act accordingly."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events