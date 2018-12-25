Clear

Ex-Nissan director Greg Kelly gets bail in Tokyo as Carlos Ghosn remains in jail

Greg Kelly, the US businessman accused of helping ...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 2:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Greg Kelly, the US businessman accused of helping Carlos Ghosn under-report his income at Nissan, has been granted bail in Japan.

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday set bail at 70 million yen ($635,000) for Kelly, who has been in detention since his arrest on November 19. Prosecutors are appealing the decision. If the appeal is rejected, he will be released.

Asia

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

East Asia

Japan

Law and legal system

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tokyo

Kelly and Ghosn were indicted two weeks ago on allegations they collaborated to under-report Ghosn's compensation in Nissan's securities filings by about 5 billion yen ($45 million) over a five-year period ending in March 2015, according to prosecutors.

The accusations have rocked Nissan (NSANY), one of the world's top automakers, and strained its longstanding alliance with France's Renault (RNSDF).

Kelly denies any wrongdoing. His wife said he had been wrongly accused as part of a power grab by Nissan executives targeting Ghosn — an allegation Nissan disputes.

Ghosn also maintains his innocence, according to his Tokyo-based lawyer.

Nissan's board last month removed Ghosn as chairman and Kelly from his position as representative director.

Kelly's wife, Donna Kelly, said in a video statement last week that her husband was due to have surgery in early December for a spinal problem before a Nissan executive persuaded him to fly from his home in Tennessee to Tokyo for a board meeting.

When Kelly — who usually participated in board meetings by phone from the US — arrived in Tokyo, he was arrested. His wife said the back problem, known as spinal stenosis, has worsened during his weeks in jail.

Prosecutors rearrested Kelly and Ghosn two weeks ago on additional allegations of under-reporting Ghosn's income between 2015 and 2017, prolonging their detention. But last week, a court rejected a request from prosecutors to continue detaining the two men on those allegations, paving the way for them to apply for bail.

Ghosn's hopes of getting released anytime soon were quickly dashed when prosecutors arrested him on a new allegation of breach of trust. On Sunday, a court authorized extending his detention to January 1.

Kelly wasn't rearrested on the breach of trust allegation.

The maximum punishment in Japan for filing a false financial statement — the charge on which Kelly and Ghosn have been indicted — is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 10 million yen ($91,000).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events