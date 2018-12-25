Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 5:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing one person, an eyewitness told CNN.

One of the two gunmen is believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Libya

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Shootings

State departments and diplomatic services

Tripoli

10 others were injured in the morning attack, the Health Ministry said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the guards outside the building while one of the gunmen is believed to have gone to the top floor where the explosion was heard, Gamaty added.

Related: Week of chaos a reminder that Libya is still broken

"The top floor was totally engulfed in fire; you can still see smoke coming from the building," he said.

Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces are on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events