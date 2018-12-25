Clear
Five killed after bus drives into pedestrians in China

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 5:37 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 5:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, authorities said Tuesday.

Police have detained a man with a knife at the scene and are currently investigating the incident, the Longyan City government office said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Traffic accidents

Twenty-one others were injured in the attack, which took place at 3.20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

No motive has been given by authorities at this time.

A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
