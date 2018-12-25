Clear

ISIS claims deadly bombing in Iraq

Three people were killed and 13 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in an outdoor market in the city of ...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three people were killed and 13 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in an outdoor market in the city of Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq on Tuesday, according to Iraqi military Brig. Gen. Abdul Jabbar al-Darraji.

The wounded were immediately evacuated to local hospitals and Iraqi security forces are investigating the incident, al-Darraji said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, saying the car bomb targeted Shiites in the city, but the group did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

The terrorist group captured Tal Afar in June 2014, but the city was seized by Iraqi troops in August 2017. However, ISIS is still able to stage deadly attacks in various parts of Iraq.

