Jordan Peele debuts first trailer for 'Us'

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jordan Peele wants to give you a bit of a scare this holiday season.

The "Get Out" director dropped a trailer for his new horror movie "Us" on Christmas.

The film stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o as a couple who experiences a home invasion by individuals who look just like them.

"I Got 5 On It" by Luniz plays throughout trailer, but the significance of the song is unclear.

"Stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society," Peele recently said of the film.

What sort of deeper truths?

Peele said "Us" is about "the simple truth that we are our own worst enemies."

The film hits theaters March 15.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, we are tracking the chance for some heavy rain. Many locations will be picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall through Thursday.
