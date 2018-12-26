Clear

Flynn asks judge for permission to go to Rhode Island as sentencing looms

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a federal judge on Wednesday to allow him to stay in Rhode Island as well as Washington, DC, and to travel between the two before he is sentenced.

Judge Emmet Sullivan postponed Flynn's sentencing earlier this month in a dramatic hearing after the former Army lieutenant general pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI and began cooperating with the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

As part of the postponement, Sullivan put a travel restriction on Flynn starting January 4. The restriction required Flynn to remain within 50 miles of Washington, although Sullivan also approved pre-planned international travel.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Flynn's attorneys asked the judge to modify the restriction to include Middletown, Rhode Island. The filing said the special counsel's office had "no objection" to the motion.

The filing said that before the travel restriction, Flynn traveled between the home he and his wife own in Middletown and Alexandria, Virginia, a city outside of Washington where the two rent an apartment.

Flynn had been set to be sentenced earlier this month, and at the sentencing hearing,Sullivan stressed how seriously he viewed Flynn's crime.

"I am not hiding my disgust, my disdain for your criminal offense," Sullivan said.

Later that day, Flynn asked for his sentencing to be postponed so he could have more of an opportunity to cooperate in federal investigations and attempt to mitigate the judge's disgust at his actions.

