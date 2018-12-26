Clear

Coast Guard searching for Royal Caribbean crewmember missing overboard

A Royal Caribbean cruise crew member who went overboard is the subject of a search northwest of Puerto Rico,...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 9:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Royal Caribbean cruise crew member who went overboard is the subject of a search northwest of Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday.

Arron Hough, 20, from the United Kingdom, went overboard Tuesday from the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, according to a Coast Guard statement.

The cruise ship notified Coast Guard Sector San Juan about the missing crewmember on Christmas Day, the statement said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute and a HC-130 Hercules airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater were searching for Hough, the Coast Guard said.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harmony of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship.

