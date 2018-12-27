Clear

Seth Rogen's 'Home Alone' shock

Seth Rogen's mind has just been blown.Rogen has been rewatching holiday classics in recent days, and ...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seth Rogen's mind has just been blown.

Rogen has been rewatching holiday classics in recent days, and he was shocked to learn that the black and white movie Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watches in "Home Alone" was never actually made.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movies

Seth Rogen

"My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie," Rogen tweeted.

Rogen is right. The short film was shot specifically for the 1990 Christmas comedy.

Related: Watch Macaulay Culkin revisit 'Home Alone'

The "film" produced some of the actual movie's most iconic lines, like "Keep the change, ya filthy animal."

After Rogen tweeted his revelation, some of his celebrity friends were also in disbelief.

Actor Chris Evans responded on Twitter writing in all caps, "IT'S NOT????"

Nick Kroll appeared to be equally surprised, "It isn't? (Dead serious)."

"Angels with Even Filthier Souls," shown in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," was also fake.

Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, scattered rain chances will continue into our Thursday as a major cold front will be pushing through. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s by early afternoon before they start falling by later afternoon into the evening hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events