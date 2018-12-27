Seth Rogen's 'Home Alone' shock

Seth Rogen's mind has just been blown.

Rogen has been rewatching holiday classics in recent days, and he was shocked to learn that the black and white movie Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watches in "Home Alone" was never actually made.

"My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie," Rogen tweeted.

Rogen is right. The short film was shot specifically for the 1990 Christmas comedy.

The "film" produced some of the actual movie's most iconic lines, like "Keep the change, ya filthy animal."

After Rogen tweeted his revelation, some of his celebrity friends were also in disbelief.

Actor Chris Evans responded on Twitter writing in all caps, "IT'S NOT????"

Nick Kroll appeared to be equally surprised, "It isn't? (Dead serious)."

"Angels with Even Filthier Souls," shown in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," was also fake.

Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.