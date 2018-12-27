Judge denies DOJ request to delay Corsi hearing due to shutdown

A federal judge has denied the Justice Department's request to delay a hearing in Jerome Corsi's lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, in which he claims he is being unfairly targeted. The government had asked for a pause due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Corsi, a Roger Stone acquaintance who testified before Mueller's grand jury, has accused federal authorities of unconstitutionally searching his electronic records and phone.

The Justice Department has asked judges to pause upcoming deadlines in multiple cases due to the shutdown. Judge Richard Leon was the judge who denied the Justice Department's request to push back the hearing.

Corsi tweeted about the judge's order, saying that he plans to be in court for his January 3 hearing.

Corsi claims that because he investigated Hillary Clinton's missing emails in 2016 and guessed WikiLeaks would leak hacked emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, Mueller has unfairly targeted him.

"Defendant Mueller has threatened to indict Plaintiff Corsi and effectively put him in federal prison for the rest of his life unless Plaintiff Corsi would provide the false testimony that they demanded, even after being informed that the testimony desired would be false," Corsi wrote in the lawsuit.

Corsi, who has talked about his experience with the investigation to media and on his own show, also claims that Mueller has leaked grand jury secrets without providing any specific evidence beyond an article where sources are not described.

Mueller himself -- as well as the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA and National Security Agency -- are named as defendants. Corsi is asking for more than $350 million in damages.