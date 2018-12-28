Clear

Barack Obama lists his favorite books, songs and movies of 2018

Barack Obama lists his favorite books, songs and movies of 2018

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nearly two years since he left the White House, former President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his top picks for books, movies and songs from the past year Friday.

As he did during his presidency, Obama posted what he's been reading, watching and listening to in a Facebook post.

The former president said compiling the list "gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved."

"It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers -- some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before," he wrote.

Of no surprise, Obama said "Becoming," the memoir of his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama, is "obviously my favorite!"

For movies, some of Obama's picks were:

  • "Black Panther"
  • "Eighth Grade"
  • "Won't You Be My Neighbor"

For music, a few of his choices include:

  • "Bad Bad News" by Leon Bridges
  • "King For A Day" by Anderson East
  • "Wait by the River" by Lord Huron

And for books, a few listed were:

  • American Prison by Shane Bauer
  • Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault
  • Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

