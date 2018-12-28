Clear

At least 2 dead in Egypt tourist bus bombing

At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and a dozen people wounded Friday when a roadside bomb struck a...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and a dozen people wounded Friday when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.

The bombing took place in the Giza region near Cairo. The pyramids are in that region.

Africa

Bombings

Bombs and explosive devices

Continents and regions

Egypt

Improvised explosive devices

International relations and national security

Middle East and North Africa

National security

Northern Africa

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

The bus was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists and two Egyptians. The two Egyptians and the rest of the Vietnamese were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

Security forces are investigating, it said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Winter and the cold air has made its return as temperatures will stay below average heading into the weekend. Highs by Friday into Saturday will be in the in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We'll remain dry and mostly sunny for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events