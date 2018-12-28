A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake shook Mindanao's largest city, Davao, approximately 62 miles southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Asia
Continents and regions
Earthquakes
Natural disasters
Philippines
Southeast Asia
The US's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific closer to the earthquake.
Developing story, more to come.
Related Content
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts southeastern Mexico
- Deadly earthquake shakes southern Peru
- 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area awake
- Strong earthquake in Cabazon shakes Southern California
- Deadly earthquake shakes Peru
- 2 earthquakes shake Southeastern US
- 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles western Iran
- Earthquakes hit Indonesia, including 7.5 magnitude tremor near Palu
- Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Canada
Scroll for more content...