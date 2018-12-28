Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to ...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake shook Mindanao's largest city, Davao, approximately 62 miles southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

Philippines

Southeast Asia

The US's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific closer to the earthquake.

Developing story, more to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events