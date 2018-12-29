Clear

Durex is recalling batches of its 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns

Stay calm.RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stay calm.

RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried" over the condoms they're recalling.

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Consumer protection

Contraception

Health and medical

Product management

Product recalls

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

The company announced they'll be pulling certain batches of Durex Real Feel condoms off the shelves in Canada after they failed to pass shelf-life durability tests.

"There is no safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected," the company said in a statement.

Health Canada, the national public health department issued its own alert following the announcement, stating the affected condoms are "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

The department alerted there was a similar recall for Durex Real Feel condoms in July.

RB says no other Durex products are affected outside of the specified batch numbers (which you can find here).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 4°
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events