A goose was shot with an arrow in the same park where birds overdosed on pills last week

Bad humans have struck again in Huntington Beach, California.

Last week, waterfowl in Carr Park were recovering from apparent drug overdoses after hundreds of heart-medication, antidepressant, anti-anxiety and insomnia pills were found dumped inside the park.

A Canadian goose and a Ring-billed Gull received IV fluids after both displayed serious overdose symptoms.

This time, another goose has been taken in by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The bird was found with a plastic-style archery arrow shot through its neck.

The goose had been flying around Carr Park for about a week with the arrow in its neck. That means it could have been struck around the same time the pills were found at the park, but according to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, it's unclear if the incidents are connected.

Rescuers say it's a strange coincidence -- and the wildlife center said the incident is under investigation.

"Sickening," one Facebook user commented. "There needs to be harsher punishment for animal abuse! This breaks my heart."

"To see the ducks, geese and other birds within this park is relaxing," another said. "I vote a camera is needed. I will contribute money for cameras to save these beautiful creatures."

The center also announced earlier this week one of the two birds who seemed to have swallowed prescription pills in the park has recovered and was released.