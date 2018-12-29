Clear

Mega Millions jackpot grows -- with next drawing on New Year's Day

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.With no Mega Millions winner on Frid...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 8:27 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 8:27 AM
CNN Wire

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.

With no Mega Millions winner on Friday night, the next drawing is Tuesday night for a whopping $415 million jackpot -- with a $248.8 million cash option.

Friday's winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the MegaBall is 21. That jackpot was $348 million, with a cash option of $210.2 million.

"Next Tuesday's drawing will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year; the jackpot has been won once on the day -- January 1, 2008," Mega Millions said in a statement.

There hasn't been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October. That winner's identity is still a mystery, and whoever got the winning ticket has until April to claim the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 -- and a winner beats the odds of 1 in 302 million.

Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
