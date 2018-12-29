Clear

Jet bridge collapse at Baltimore airport leaves 6 injured

A "partial equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 8:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A "partial equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland on Saturday left six people injured.

The six people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The BWI Fire and Rescue Department responded, along with mutual aid, the tweet added.

BWI is 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore and 32 miles northeast of Washington, the airport's website states. It is also the "busiest airport in the region," the site says, and is named after Baltimore native Thurgood Marshall, who was the first African-American to serve on the US Supreme Court.

