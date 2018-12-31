Clear

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy abruptly resign

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, have resigned, an official Vatican state...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, have resigned, an official Vatican statement announced Monday.

The statement confirmed that Pope Francis accepted their resignations but did not provide more details about their abrupt exit.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Continents and regions

Europe

Misc people

Pope Francis

Religious groups

Resignations

Society

Southern Europe

Vatican

Burke, an American, tweeted Monday that he and Ovejero, a Spaniard, had resigned effective January 1.

"At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it's best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team," Burke said.

The former Fox News journalist, who joined the Vatican in 2012, described his experience as "fascinating, to say the least."

Francis appointed Alessandro Gisotti, a member of the Vatican's communications office, as interim director of the Holy See Press Office.

Their departure comes several weeks after Francis appointed Italian journalist Andrea Tornielli as editorial director of all Vatican media and Andrea Monda as editor of the Vatican newspaper, marking a significant shake up of the Vatican's media operations.

The Catholic Church has had a hellish year amid continued revelations of abuse and coverups, prominent resignations, and a former Vatican ambassador urging the Pope himself to step down. And the clergy sex abuse scandal shows no signs of abating into 2019, with a federal investigation and probes across the United States in the works.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 27°
We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events