Clear

8 extraordinary video moments from 2018

A passenger jet struggles to land safely in ferocious winds. President Trump has a contentious debate with C...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A passenger jet struggles to land safely in ferocious winds. President Trump has a contentious debate with CNN's Jim Acosta during a news briefing. A hang-gliding tourist has a near-death experience.

With 2018 coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the year's most memorable video moments.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

White House

Jim Acosta

Misc people

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

A tense encounter between the President and the press

President Donald Trump got into a tense exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta after Trump was questioned about the migrant caravan. The heated moment led to the White House revoking Acosta's press pass. CNN sued the White House, and a court ruling forced the administration to reinstate Acosta's pass.

Employee of the month

A simple act of kindness led to heaps of praise and viral fame for this airport employee.

A lack of personal space

A group on a safari excursion experienced a close encounter with a curious cheetah that hopped into their car.

Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of clapbacks

A Michigan weatherman was tired of complaints about his reports of cold weather, so he vented his frustrations on air.

This will blow you away

Air France pilots had to abort a landing attempt after powerful winds kept a passenger jet from reaching the ground safely.

A nail-biting ordeal

An American tourist in Switzerland had a near-death experience when he accidentally went hang-gliding without being strapped in.

A sweet exchange

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet moment during the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

A premature pronouncement

A steelworker visiting the White House had to correct Trump for mistakenly assuming his father was dead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 33°
We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events