Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gear up for Golden Globes

If the Golden Globes promos are any indication, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh know they have big shoes to fill....

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If the Golden Globes promos are any indication, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh know they have big shoes to fill.

The actors are the first duo to host the Globes since comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey finished their three-year reign in 2015.

In a new promo for the upcoming event, Samberg and Oh are out to prove they are best friends.

The pair try to execute a ridiculously elaborate handshake before Samberg declares, "Best friends!"

"We just met," Oh responds.

In another teaser, Samberg and Oh rattle off various words like "style," "accolades," "slap fights" and "dogs."

Samberg says, "All of these," before Oh finishes, "Are words."

Oh was nominated in the best performance by actress in a TV series category for her role in "Killing Eve."

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

