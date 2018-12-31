If the Golden Globes promos are any indication, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh know they have big shoes to fill.
The actors are the first duo to host the Globes since comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey finished their three-year reign in 2015.
Andy Samberg
Arts and entertainment
Awards and prizes
Celebrities
Entertainment and arts awards
Golden Globe Awards
Movie awards
Movies
Sandra Oh
In a new promo for the upcoming event, Samberg and Oh are out to prove they are best friends.
The pair try to execute a ridiculously elaborate handshake before Samberg declares, "Best friends!"
"We just met," Oh responds.
In another teaser, Samberg and Oh rattle off various words like "style," "accolades," "slap fights" and "dogs."
Samberg says, "All of these," before Oh finishes, "Are words."
Oh was nominated in the best performance by actress in a TV series category for her role in "Killing Eve."
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Related Content
- Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gear up for Golden Globes
- Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will team up to host 2019 Golden Globe Awards
- Golden Globe nominees announced
- Golden Globes: The winners list
- Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts
- Golden Globe nominations 2018: The list
- Nominees react to Golden Globes nods
- Your 2018 Golden Globes viewing guide
- Read Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech
- Gillibrand: Oprah's Golden Globes speech was 'powerful'