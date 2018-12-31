Clear

Murder charges filed against man in case of missing Colorado mom

Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing f...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing fiancee and mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

Frazee showed no emotion in the Teller County Court in Cripple Creek on Monday morning.

He was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, District Attorney Dan May said.

Frazee is accused of killing Berreth, who disappeared last month. Berreth's body has not been found, officials said.

Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories. One says he acted alone to kill Berreth, and another says he alone or with other people killed her during a robbery.

The three solicitation charges refer to soliciting the murder in three separate incidents. It could mean he solicited the same person three times or three people on different occasions.

Frazee's arrest on murder charges came almost a month after Berreth vanished on Thanksgiving near Woodland Park, a city between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Authorities do not believe Berreth is alive. They have not determined a motive.

If convicted, Frazee could face the death penalty.

