Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched a presidential exploratory committee ahead of an expected run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

-- A new crew of Democrats has subpoena power and is ready to use it. Meet the House chairs who are about to make life harder for the President.

-- An American was arrested in Moscow last week "while carrying out an act of espionage," Russia's intelligence agency said.

-- House Democrats will vote on a legislative package to reopen the government on Thursday when they officially take over the chamber.

-- If it feels like the US has become increasingly divided along race, gender, and other identity lines — it's because it has, a recent report found.

-- A masked man with a loaded gun was arrested on his way to a Texas church to fulfill a "prophecy."

-- From jury duty to pet purchases, here's a look at some of the new laws going into effect in 2019.

-- Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old zoological park intern, was killed by an escaped lion at a conservation center in North Carolina.

-- Comedian Louis C.K. is in hot water again for reportedly making fun of Parkland shooting survivors in a recent comedy set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events