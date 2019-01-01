Clear

This New Year's Day jackpot will be the eighth largest in the history of Mega Millions

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.It could happen, if you're lucky (really, really, real...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 5:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.

It could happen, if you're lucky (really, really, really lucky).

Holidays and observances

New Year's Day

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners. Last Friday's winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 21.

The drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

This will be the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year and has so far only been won once on that day, in 2008.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A chance at a new life will only cost you $2.

Unsure of what to do with the extra cash?

You could always just buy a couple of islands. Maybe you could own a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

There are options.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -6°
Happy New Year's Day 2019! We are starting off the new year to bitter cold temperatures and cloudy skies. Wind Chills are in the single digits to below zero degrees so bundle up if you need to head out. Another thing to watch out for if you are heading out this morning is for a few slick spots due to a little bit of freezing on the roads.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events