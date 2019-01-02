Clear

Markets plunge; China angst; Trump and the shutdown

1. Markets tumble: Weak economic data out of China has spoiled any hopes of a New Year rall...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Markets tumble: Weak economic data out of China has spoiled any hopes of a New Year rally for stocks.

Global markets suffered steep declines on Wednesday after new data suggested that China's vast manufacturing sector contracted in December.

Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

International trade

Labor and employment

Labor sector performance

North America

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

The Americas

Trade and development

United States

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

White House

Budget deficits

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government budgets

Political platforms and issues

Public debt

Public finance

US federal government shutdowns

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Business and industry sectors

Manufacturing and engineering

Manufacturing industry

Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 2.8% and the Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%. In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 declined 2% while Frankfurt's DAX and London's FTSE 100 shed more than 1%.

US stock futures were sharply lower. The Dow was poised to drop over 300 points.

US oil futures declined 0.8% to trade at $45 per barrel.

The New Year losses follow a terrible year for US stocks. 2018 was the worst annual performance for stocks since 2008, and only the second year the Dow and S&P 500 fell in the past decade.

December was a particularly dreadful month: The S&P 500 was down 9% and the Dow was down 8.7% — the worst December since 1931. In one seven-day stretch, the Dow fell by 350 points or more six times.

2. China angst: Investor worries over China increased Wednesday after a survey of purchasing managers revealed new signs of weakness in the world's second biggest economy.

The manufacturing index, which is produced by media group Caixin and research firm Markit, fell to 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November.

It is this second time this week that data has indicated China's huge manufacturing sector is contracting.

"An increasing amount of data is pointing to the Chinese economy losing steam," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. "With new orders falling for the first time in two and half years, the outlook doesn't look great either."

3. Chaos in Washington: An extended government shutdown in the United States is adding to investor fears.

President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House, congressional sources told CNN. While details on the meeting are still being worked out, it likely will occur Wednesday.

The meeting would come as negotiations to re-open about a quarter of the federal government have been frozen for nearly two weeks, and just one day before Democrats take over as the majority party in the House.

While the government shutdown probably won't mean much for the economy in the near term, the impasse may portend bad news for a looming debt ceiling showdown.

Lawmakers must pass a law this year so the Treasury Department can continue to borrow without any restrictions. If they fail, the US government could default on its debt.

When that nearly happened in 2011, credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded America one notch below a perfect AAA. Another downgrade could make the country's massive debt load much costlier to pay back.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

4. Coming this week:
Wednesday — Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index
Thursday — ISM manufacturing index
Friday — Jobs report for December

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
A few light snow showers are possible through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. We will be drying out overnight. Not expecting any significant accumulation. Clouds will begin to move out by morning with lows dropping into the lower teens.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events