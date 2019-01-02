Clear

Harry Reid: Trump is 'amoral' and 'the worst president we've ever had'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called President Donald Trump an "amoral" person and said he's "the...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 8:09 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called President Donald Trump an "amoral" person and said he's "the worst President we've ever had" in an interview with The New York Times Magazine published Wednesday.

"Trump is an interesting person. He is not immoral but is amoral," Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said in the interview. "Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn't make a difference. No conscience."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Harry Reid

Magazines

Media industry

Political Figures - US

Publishing industry

Reid, who retired in 2017 at the end of his fifth term, told the magazine that Trump "is without question the worst president we've ever had."

"We've had some bad ones, and there's not even a close second to him," he said, according to the magazine. "He'll lie. He'll cheat. You can't reason with him," he added.

Reid added that he disagrees with former FBI Director James Comey's frequent comparisons between Trump and a mob boss.

"Organized crime is a business," he told the magazine, "and they are really good with what they do. But they are better off when things are predictable. In my opinion, they do not do well with chaos. And that's what we have going with Trump."

"I disagree that Trump is a pessimist," Reid said, according to the magazine. "I think he's a person who is oblivious to the real world."

Reid, who underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer in May 2018, also addressed one of the more controversial parts of his legacy: his decision in 2013 to change the filibuster rules on all federal court nominees. That change made it easier for the Democratic-controlled Senate to confirm former President Barack Obama's judicial nominees.

However, it has also allowed the GOP to more easily confirm conservative judicial nominees after Republicans took control of the chamber and Trump became president.

"They can say what they want," Reid told the Times. "We had over 100 judges that we couldn't get approved, so I had no choice. Either Obama's presidency would be a joke or Obama's presidency would be one of fruition."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Clouds will eventually start moving out later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events