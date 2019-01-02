Clear

Tiffany Haddish bombed. Now people are defending her

No, she wasn't ready.Tiffany Haddish on Tuesday tweeted...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No, she wasn't ready.

Tiffany Haddish on Tuesday tweeted an article from The Root about how she bombed during her New Year's Eve stand-up performance in Miami.

It was so bad that audience members walked out, and Haddish ended up having some drinks with some of those who remained.

"Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami," Haddish tweeted. "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Back in September, fellow comedian Katt Williams criticized Haddish's comedic skills during an appearance on Atlanta radio station V-103.

"You can't tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she hasn't done a tour yet," Williams said. "She hasn't done a special yet. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back, for an hour to nobody."

(Haddish actually starred in a Showtime comedy special "Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!" released in 2017.)

Some Miami audience members shared their disappointment with Haddish's performance on Twitter using the hashtag #SheNotReady, a play on her now famous catchphrase, "She ready."

"@TiffanyHaddish just bombed her show in Miami," one person tweeted. "We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people. Very disappointed, I hope that you are better prepared before your next show. #SheNotReady."

But the "Girls Trip" star also found plenty of sympathy and support.

"We have to do better. Tiffany Haddish had a bad night in Miami and people are trashing her," one tweet read. "How many of us had bad days at work and didn't get fired? I'll wait... #TiffanyHaddish."

Haddish is scheduled to record a comedy special for Netflix soon.

