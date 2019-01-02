Clear

Kim Kardashian West roasted over 'Bird Box'

Apparently, Kim Kardashian West was blind to all the hoopla over "Bird Box."On New Year's Day, the re...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apparently, Kim Kardashian West was blind to all the hoopla over "Bird Box."

On New Year's Day, the reality star and mogul posted about watching the hit Netflix movie that began streaming worldwide on December 21.

Animals

Birds

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian

Life forms

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Streaming media

Technology

"Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?"

Her friend and fellow celeb, Chrissy Teigen, spoke for all of us with her tweeted response.

"Kimberly like everyone in the entire world," Teigen tweeted.

So, like braids and lace front wigs, perhaps it's not a "thing" until a Kardashian does it?

Netflix revealed last week that more than 45 million accounts streamed the psychological horror film starring Sandra Bullock in its first week of release, and the success has spurred some epic memes.

Twitter did some head-scratching over how Kardashian West missed this.

And in a meta moment, of course, the meme machine used some "Bird Box" memes to comment on Kardashian West seemingly not being aware of this moment in pop culture history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clouds will eventually start moving out later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events