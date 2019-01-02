Clear

'Jackass' star Bam Margera enters rehab for a third time

Bam Margera is banking on a third stint in rehab being what he needs.The "Jackass" star posted on his...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bam Margera is banking on a third stint in rehab being what he needs.

The "Jackass" star posted on his official Instagram account Tuesday that he was checking himself in.

"Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time," the caption on the photo of him holding son Phoenix Wolf read. "I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true."

Margera, 39, who has been open about his problems with alcohol, was arrested a year ago in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence.

Soon after, he posted a photo thanking friend Johnny Schillereff for helping him check into rehab.

The pro skateboarder talked to People magazine in 2016 about having to relearn his skateboarding tricks after years of abusing alcohol.

"I took a five year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals," he said. "So I was s--tbag wasted every night, and eventually was like, 'This has to stop.' Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off."


