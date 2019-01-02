Clear

New House rules to allow Democrats to defend Obamacare

House Democrats are moving quickly to defend the Affordable Care Act once they retake control of the chamber...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats are moving quickly to defend the Affordable Care Act once they retake control of the chamber Thursday.

As part of its rules package for the 116th Congress, the party is granting itself authorization to intervene in the lawsuit that threatens to bring down the landmark health reform law. It directs the House's Office of General Counsel to represent lawmakers in any litigation involving the act and authorizes hiring of outside counsel.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Health care policy and law

Health care reform

Health insurance

Insurance

Law and legal system

Obamacare

Political platforms and issues

The House is expected to vote in the coming days on the rules package, which the majority party -- now the Democrats -- adopts at the start of a new Congress.

Supporting the Affordable Care Act, including its popular provisions that protect those with pre-existing conditions, helped Democrats retake the House in the midterm elections in November. Since then, the party's leaders have repeatedly said they will swiftly work to uphold the law.

A federal judge in Texas last month ruled that the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional because Congress eliminated the individual mandate penalty by reducing it to $0, starting this year. This rendered the mandate itself unconstitutional and the rest of the law therefore cannot stand. Earlier this week, District Judge Reed O'Connor issued an order saying that the act can remain in effect pending appeal.

The Trump administration is not defending Obamacare, prompting a coalition of Democratic states to step in. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is leading the coalition, plans to appeal O'Connor's ruling.

The move to intervene, however, is largely symbolic. Some Affordable Care Act supporters say that Democratic lawmakers would be better off passing legislation to address the lawsuit.

For instance, Congress could nullify the basis of the judge's decision by raising the penalty amount or declaring the individual mandate severable from the rest of the law, University of Michigan law professor Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus argued in The Atlantic last month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Clouds will eventually start moving out later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events